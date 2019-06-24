BJP fields Jaishankar for Gujarat RS seat after he formally joins party

The BJP on Monday named S as its candidate for a seat from Gujarat, hours after he joined the saffron party in the presence of its working J P Nadda.

Jaishankar, a and former foreign secretary, was inducted by in his government and given the high profile ministry in a surprise development.

He was sworn in as a Cabinet along with other members of the government on May 30.

A minister who is not a has to be elected as its member within six months of his or her swearing in.

His joining the BJP was a mere formality after he was inducted in the government. He became a party member at a ceremony at its office in Parliament.

Bypolls to two seats were necessitated after and another were elected to the Lok Sabha, causing the vacancies.

The BJP is set to win both the seats. It has named Jugalji Mathurji Thakor its

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)