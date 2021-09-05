Jaishankar meets Danish PM; discusses Indo-Pacific, Afghanistan and EU

-
ALSO READ
Euro Cup 2021: Denmark thrashes Wales 4-0, enters quarter-finals
India vs Afghanistan highlights: India 1 | 1 Afghanistan at full time
Denmark is India's very unique partner' in growing back greener: Jaishankar
Euro 2020 highlights: Belgium in pre-quarters, beats Denmark in a thriller
Situation in Indo-Pacific, Afghan peace process figure in India-US talks
-
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen here on Sunday and discussed issues related to the Indo-Pacific, Afghanistan and European Union's global role.
Jaishankar, who is here on the last leg of his visit to three European nations - Slovenia, Croatia and Denmark - to boost bilateral ties and further strengthen India's cooperation with the European Union (EU), also conveyed greetings and good wishes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Frederiksen.
"Thank PM Mette Frederiksen of Denmark for receiving me today. Appreciate her leadership in taking forward our Green Strategic Partnership. Conveyed greetings and good wishes of PM @narendramodi. Valued her insights and assessments on the key issues of our day," he tweeted.
Jaishankar said he discussed the Indo-Pacific, Afghanistan and EU's global role during his meeting with Prime Minister Frederiksen.
It was Jaishankar's first visit to Denmark and the first by an Indian foreign minister in 20 years, according to the Ministry of External Affairs' press release issued in New Delhi.
During his stay here, Jaishankar virtually met the members of the Indian community in Denmark and appreciated the image they have built of India.
"Pleasure to meet the Indian community in Denmark, even if virtually. Appreciate the image they have built of India. Confident they will remain an effective bridge between our two countries. Our deepening relations (are) also a reflection of their contributions, he tweeted.
On Saturday, Jaishankar co-chaired the fourth round of the Indo-Danish Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) along with his Danish counterpart Jeppe Kofod.
In a statement issued after the JCM meeting, the External Affairs Minister said what is unique about India's relationship with Denmark is that Denmark is the only country with which India has a green strategic partnership.
Everybody says build back better, but we also want to grow back greener. And in growing back greener, we think Denmark is a very, very unique partner, because you have strengths and experiences and best practices which are enormously helpful for a country like India at this stage of its development, Jaishankar said.
The two countries went through the Joint Commission which had devised a joint action plan for the next five years, he said.
"We looked at how the joint action plan has delivered even in the middle of Covid, Jaishankar said as he complimented officials on both sides for their work in the last one-and-a-half year to ease all the travel problems.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU