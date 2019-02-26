Parties hails IAF, BJP says people trust Modi

India's pre-emptive strikes on terror camps in were hailed Tuesday by leaders of various political parties, with the BJP asserting that Narendra Modi's political will has made the difference while lauded the Indian

" who had the pain and anguish of the martyrdom of our forces is greatly relieved and delighted this morning. Salute to the for a meticulous operation. Our forces are world class anyway. It is the political will of our PM and team that made all the difference," BJP said.

Amid speculation over terror camps in whether Balakote in PoK or the one in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provice were targeted, Madhav tweeted that it was the latter.

"By the way no doubt about which Balakot it was; it is the one in Manshera district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa," he tweeted.

Lauding the pilots of the Indian after air strikes on Pakistan, Gandhi tweeted, "I salute the pilots of the IAF."



The also tweeted, hailing the role of the in keeping Indians safe with its consistent and determined effort.

told reporters that people of Indian stood solidly behind their armed forces as he described the IAF strikes as an act of great valour.

People have faith in Modi's leadership, he said.

Minister also hailed the (IAF) for carrying out air strikes in

"IAF also means India's Amazing Fighters. Jai Hind," Banerjee tweeted.

leader and Punjab Minister hailed it as a great job by the

"The IAF strikes have sent the much needed signal to and the terrorists it's harbouring - don't think you can get away with acts like the Pulwama Attack. Bravo to the IAF men and my full support for the action," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)