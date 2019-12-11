JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Delhi govt's free pilgrimage scheme suspended over lack of trains
Business Standard

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind says it will challenge Citizenship Amendment Bill in SC

Madani said that the Jamiat will challenge it in the court because the legislature has not done its job honestly

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Citizenship
File photo of protesters

Asserting that the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is against the basic structure of the Constitution, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Wednesday said it will challenge the legislation in the Supreme Court.

Its reaction came minutes after the Rajya Sabha passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019. The Bill was passed by Lok Sabha on Monday.

Terming the passing of the Bill in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha a "tragedy", Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind president Maulana Arshad Madani said the bill is against the basic structure of the Indian Constitution and the Jamiat will challenge it in Supreme Court.

Madani said that the Jamiat will challenge it in the court because the legislature has not done its job honestly.

"Now the judiciary can make a better decision on it. Advocates have been consulted in this regard and a petition is being drafted," he said in a statement.
First Published: Wed, December 11 2019. 22:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU