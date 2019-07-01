Jammu records max temp at 41.8C

Jammu recorded a maximum of 41.8 degrees Celsius on Monday and heatwave conditions forced people to remain indoors.

The minimum temperature in the city was 28.2 degrees Celsius, 5.5 notches above the season's normal, the meteorological department said.

Srinagar recorded a maximum of 26.1 degree Celsius during the day, which was 3.5 notches below the season's average, it said.

The minimum temperature in Srinagar was 16 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature in Leh was recorded at 24.1 degrees Celsius. In Kargil, it was 22.9 degrees Celsius.

Gulmargh and Pahalgam recorded their respective maximum temperatures at 21.2 and 16.5 degrees Celsius.

The surge in the day temperature resulted in a decrease in outdoor movement of people in Jammu city, while youngsters were seen taking baths in canals and other water bodies here.

The highest temperature so far in Jammu this season was recorded on June 11 at 44.4 degrees Celsius. The second hottest day of the season was May 31 at 44.1 degrees Celsius.

