Heat wave continues in Odisha

Odisha continued to reel under AN intense with 10 places recording above 40 degreeS on Saturday.

There seems no respite from the scorching sun as the met department predicted that the rising temperature will continue for the next couple of days.

Western Odisha town Jharsuguda recorded the highest temperature of 42.6 degrees while Angul boiled at 42.2 degrees followed by Sambalpur at 42 degrees, Hirakud at 41.6 degrees, Talcher at 40.5 degrees and Sonepur at 40.2 degrees.

Sundargarh, Bhawanipatna, Bolangir and Titlagarh recorded 40 degrees each.

However, the coastal districts registered temperature below 40 degrees.

Capital city Bhubaneswar recorded 35.6 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the met department warned that thunderstorms with gusty wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places in 18 districts.

The districts are Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Deogarh, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Boudh, Dhenkanal and Khurdha.

--IANS

cd/vd

