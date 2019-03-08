Japan keen to help India in improving connectivity with South

-
Japanese ambassador to India Kenji Hiramatsu Friday said connectivity improvement of Indias North East with South Asian countries is a focus area of the Japan government.
"Connectivity improvement of Indias North East with the South Asian countries including Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and Myanmar is one of the priority areas of the Japan government. We are attaching importance to this project and the Japan government would support it, he told reporters here.
This is the first-ever visit of the Ambassador in Tripura.
Hiramatsu said after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Japan last year, the two countries have decided to cooperate in different development sectors including connectivity, forest management and supporting local communities in making bamboo-based handicrafts.
"We are happy to support bamboo industries in Tripura and we have sent experts to the bamboo and cane development institute in Tripura," he said.
The Ambassador said that Japan would like to see more infrastructure and incentives from the local government for setting up industries in the region.
"We are trying to encourage Japanese companies to set up industries in the region," he said.
Hiramatsu said that the trade relations between the two countries are very cordial and Japanese companies have set up many automobile and electronics manufacturing inits in other parts of the country.
"We also want companies to come to the north eastern region," he added.
He said Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has extended help in developing bamboo-based handicrafts in the state.
