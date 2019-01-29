Japan's ANA to order 30 Boeing, 18 Airbus planes

The operator of Japan's said Tuesday it has decided to order a total of 48 aircraft from Boeing and for deliveries from 2021 through 2025.

said it would buy 30 MAX 8 planes and 18 A320neo units, citing growing demand in the region and increased inbound tourism to

The company said the 30 Boeing jets would have a catalogue price of 383 billion yen (USD 3.5 billion), adding that the firm has so far confirmed orders for 20 units, with an option to buy 10 more.

The 18 orders are all confirmed, but their engines are yet to be decided, the company said.

For now, deal has a catalogue price of 166 billion yen, said.

The deal makes ANA the first Japanese buyer of model, while A320neo already serves ANA's international routes.

The company praised the fuel efficiency of the two models.

