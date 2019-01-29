Want to be born as a Vietnamese if there is rebirth, George

"If there is a rebirth, I would like to be born as a Vietnamese," the late leader George had once said.

Addressing the annual conference of Karnataka Planters Association about one and half decades ago in Bengaluru when he was the in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee cabinet, the Mangaluru-born described as a disciplined, committed and determined lot.

Noting that had a large share of the world coffee market, he remarked: "I am not grudging that; I am an admirer of Vietnam", and heaped praise on the Southeast Asian country and its people for their rapid progress,



"If there is a rebirth, I would like to be born as a Vietnamese", said. They are ready to die for their commitment."



had said he was India's first Defence Minister to have visited He noted that three million Vietnamese had been killed in conflicts with the US, and

According to him, was leaving behind in per capita income.

This was "after all the devastation that Vietnam had to go through... none that we (India) had to go through in recent years."



He cited Vietnam as an example as to how a country can be determined and innovative and think 100 years ahead.

Fernandes passed away Tuesday after a prolonged illness.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)