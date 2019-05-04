Japan's private rocket reaches outer space for first time

A Japanese startup funded by a former has successfully launched a small rocket into space.

says the unmanned MOMO-3 rocket has exceeded 100 kilometers (60 miles) in altitude before falling into the

The company says it proves that a rocket using mostly commercial parts can reach the space.

The rocket, about 10 meters (32 feet) long and 50 centimeters (1.5 feet) in diameter, weighs about 1 ton. The rocket is capable of putting payloads into orbit.

The company, founded in 2013 by former Takafumi Horie, aims to develop low-cost commercial rockets to carry satellites into space.

Saturday's success came after two failures in 2017 and 2018. It is Japan's first privately developed rocket to reach the

