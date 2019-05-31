Japan unveils policy to curb plastic waste before G20

on Friday announced a policy to reduce marine plastic waste, part of efforts to raise the issue at the summit it will host next month.

is hoping to cast itself as a leader on the issue, and will reportedly press for an international agreement to reduce the amount of plastic going into the ocean during the summit from June 28 to 30.

"Ocean plastic waste is one of the issues topping the summit agenda, and as the of the meeting, we will exercise leadership to solve the matter," told a ministerial meeting that adopted the policy package.

But so far the policies are largely theoretical, with no timeline specified for legislation needed to implement some of the programme.

is the second largest per of plastic waste in the after the United States, and while it has a comparatively high recycling rate, it lags behind on efforts to reduce single-use plastic.

Included in the policy is a plan to require retailers to charge customers for plastic bags, though it remains unclear when that will come into effect and whether all retailers will be affected.

Plastic bag charges are already common in many parts of the world, and the in March passed legislation banning other single-use plastic including straws and cutlery from 2021.

Japan's policy aims to recycle 100 percent of newly produced by 2035 and promotes the use of biodegradable alternatives to

The package also includes a plan to support Southeast Asian countries with recycling technologies and other infrastructure, the government said in a statement.

Globally, some eight million tonnes of plastic waste is estimated end up in the sea each year.

From Japan, some 20,000 to 60,000 tonnes of plastic wastes are estimated to flow into oceans annually, the government said.

has become an increasing international concern, particularly after bans imposed by and other countries on the import of plastic waste from overseas.

Many countries, including Japan, have seen plastic waste pile up in the wake of the ban.

Among the many concerns is the issue of microplastics, the small pieces of degraded waste that are difficult to collect once they enter the water.

Microplastics tend to absorb and accumulate inside fish, birds and other animals.

The government plan also includes calls for expanding use of biodegradable and the strengthening of laws punishing illegal dumping of in waters.

