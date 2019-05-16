Lights out! Japan city to shut red-light zone during G20

Sex workers in will be shown the red light as the city seeks to clean up its image before hosting leaders for the summit in June.

All 159 members of the Tobita Shinchi association, which represents businesses in the red-light district, will close their doors during the Group of 20 meeting to avoid causing "disruption," an association told AFP.

"Because the summit is a huge event, we thought that even a minor bit of trouble between our customers could be a source of disruption, and have decided to close our operations voluntarily," he said.

Trouble between customers tends to break out in part because of alcohol consumption in the district, he added.

Tobita Shinchi was once known as the largest neighbourhood of licenced brothels in Japan, but to circumvent anti-prostitution laws, many establishments now operate as 'Japanese-style restaurants'.

The association took a similar measure in 1995, when hosted the summit, with some but not all neighbourhood businesses closing during the meeting, the said.

will host the summit in on June 28-29, with US and China's among the leaders expected to attend.

