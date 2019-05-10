London anti-knife protesters target YouTube

Anti-knife crime protesters smeared themselves with fake blood outside YouTube's offices in at the company's alleged promotion of graphic content.

Britain has very tough gun laws and shootings across the country are relatively rare.

But knife crime has been a problem for much of the past decade -- particularly in poorer neighbourhoods of big cities such as where gang violence remains a concern.

Activists have appealed to platforms, expressing concern at the amount of crime-related content.

"is a contributing factor," Elaine Donnellon, lead organiser for the Operation Shutdown group, told AFP at a rally with around 20 other women. "They have blood on their hands."



statistics show 285 people were stabbed to death across England and between April 2017 and March 2018.

The figure is the highest for a 12-month period since such records began being compiled in 1946.

Campaigners said they had unsuccessfully tried getting to take down music and other videos taunting and mocking people who had their relatives and children murdered.

"We flag video all the time and we're very lucky if they get taken down," said group member Sarah Hutchings, who lost her cousin to knife crime. says its UK policy is to block videos in which people brandish weapons in a threatening manner.

A for the said it was working with the police and mayor's office "to take action on gang-related content that infringe our community guidelines or break the law".

"Along with others in the UK, we share the deep concern about this issue and do not want our platform used to incite violence," the YouTube said.

Operation Shutdown members said they were particularly concerned about drill music -- a British hiphop style that often glamourises knife crime and gang life. Some welfare campaigners call this focus misguided.

They point to broader problems that affect big cities with a large divide between richer white-upper class neighbourhoods and multiracial working-class ones.

But said YouTube has helped spread drill music to the masses in the past decade with the emergence of the now-ubiquitous

"When I was growing up we did not have YouTube," said 29-year-old Martindale, who said more than 10 of her family and friends had been murdered.

"There was drill music but not to the extent (there) is today. So it definitely helped the increase of violence," the protester said.

"By using YouTube and the internet, anyone can access it. All you need is a phone.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)