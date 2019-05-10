Official: Taliban overrun 2 outposts, 15 soldiers killed

An Afghan says the have launched an assault on two security outposts in western province, killing 15 security personnel in the latest in a series of deadly attacks targeting the country's beleaguered security forces.

Another 11 soldiers were hurt in the onslaught early Friday.

Ziauddinn Akazai, a lawmaker in the province, said the overran the two outposts in district.

Col. confirmed the attack but refused to discuss casualties.

The have inflicted staggering casualties on Afghanistan's security forces in relentless attacks over the past year, even as the insurgents are talking peace with the

The latest round of talks ended Thursday in Doha, where the Taliban maintain a political office, with 'some progress," Taliban officials said.

