US envoy says Israel has 'right' to annex West Bank land

has said has the right to annex at least "some" of the occupied West Bank, in comments likely to deepen Palestinian opposition to a long-awaited US peace plan.

The have rejected the plan before it has even been unveiled, citing a string of moves by US that they say show his administration is irredeemably biased.

They are likely to see the latest comments by US David Friedman as new nail in the coffin of a peace process that is already on life support.

In the interview published by on Saturday, Friedman said that some degree of annexation of the would be legitimate.

"Under certain circumstances, I think has the right to retain some, but unlikely all, of the West Bank," he said.

Senior Palestinian has said any such policy would be tantamount to "US complicity with Israeli colonial plans."



The establishment of a Palestinian state in territories, including the West Bank, that Israel occupied in the Six-Day War of 1967, has been the focus of all past peace plans.

No firm date has yet been set for the unveiling of the Trump administration's plan although a conference is to be held in later this month on its economic aspects.

The public comments made by administration officials so far suggest the plan will lean heavily on substantial financial support for the Palestinian economy, much of it funded by the states, in return for concessions on territory and statehood.

"The absolute last thing the world needs is a failed Palestinian state between Israel and Jordan," Friedman said in interview.

"Maybe they won't take it, maybe it doesn't meet their minimums.

"We're relying upon the fact that the right plan, for the right time, will get the right reaction over time."



Friedman, a staunch supporter of the Israeli settlements, told that the Trump plan was aimed at improving the quality of life for but would fall well short of a "permanent resolution to the conflict."He said he did not believe the plan would trigger Palestinian violence.

But he said the would coordinate closely with Arab ally Jordan, which could face unrest among its large Palestinian population over a plan perceived as overly favourable to Israel.

Publication of the plan looks set to be further delayed after the called a snap for September, the second this year.

The plan is regarded as too sensitive to release during the campaign.

During campaigning for the first in April, pledged to annex Jewish settlements, a move long supported by nearly all lawmakers in his alliance of right-wing and religious parties.

Earlier, in February, Netanyahu told lawmakers he had been discussing with a plan that would effectively annex settlements.

In a rare public show of disunity between the close allies, the then flatly denied any such discussion.

Following persistent expansion of the settlements by successive Netanyahu governments, more than 600,000 Jewish settlers now live in the West Bank, including annexed east Jerusalem, among some three million

The international community regards the settlements as illegal and the biggest obstacle to peace.

