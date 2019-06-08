Alwar gang rape case: Raj govt orders FIR against SHO

government has ordered the registration of a case against the who was Thanagazi SHO in April when a woman was gang raped.

Circle (rural) Jagmohan Sharma will also be transferred out of district, a government release said Friday.

The has also directed the police to initiate action against other policemen found guilty in the inquiry by divisional commissioner- in the case, the release said.

has asked the DGP to lodge a case against the then station house under IPC's section 166 A(C) (public servant disobeying direction under law)and the SC/ST Act.

He was already suspended for not registering the case in time.

As per the directions of the government, Babulal, Assistant (ASI) Roop Narayan, constables Mahesh, Ghanshyam Singh, Brijendra, Rajendra and Ramratan will also be transferred out of the range.

Other staffers, who are still posted in station, will also be transferred, the release said.

Besides, directions to issue charge sheet to CO Jagmohan, Police and were also given. Disciplinary action against SI Babulal, ASI Roop Narayan and constables Ghanshyam, Brijendra, Rajendra and Ramratan will also be taken, the release said.

A woman was allegedly gang-raped in front of her husband on April 26 when she was going with him on a motorcycle on Thanagaji- road. FIR in the case was lodged on May 2.

