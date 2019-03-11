Javed Akhtar, Munawwar Rana at upcoming Urdu poetry fest

Over fifteen poets including Javed Akhtar, Munawwar Rana, and Gauhar Raza will be participating at the 53rd edition of Urdu poetry festival -- Shankar-Shad Mushaira scheduled to be held on March 16.
Organised by the Shankar Lal Murli Dhar Memorial Society, the annual event that will be held at Modern School in Barakhamba here, celebrates the legacy of Urdu poetry.
"We believe Urdu is more than just a language, it is a culture in itself. This art of oration needs to be preserved and nurtured against the face of extinction," Madhav B Shriram, chairman, Shankar Lal Murli Dhar Society, said.
Other participating poets will include Waseem Barelvi, Popular Meeruthi, Manzar Bhopali, Rahat Indori, Iqbal Ashhar, and Sheen Kaaf Nizam.
The festival commemorates the memory of Sir Shankar Lal and Lala Murli Dhar, known for their contribution to the social, educational and cultural life of New Delhi as patrons of Urdu poetry.
