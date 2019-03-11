LS poll clashes with exams, 2 Maha varsities defer schedules

The election schedule in has forced two universities to postpone some of their examinations overlapping with polling dates, officials said on Wednesday.

Elections will be held in the state in four phases on April 11, 18, 23 and 29, as per the

In view of this, the BA and and BCom exams of the scheduled on April 22, 23, 24, 29 and 30 have been postponed, an from the varsity's examination department said.

"The new examination schedule will be uploaded on the university's portal soon," he said.

A similar communication has been issued to students by in Aurangabad district of the state.

The examinations scheduled by the university on April 18 and 23 will now be held on some later dates, the details of which will be declared soon, an from the institution said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)