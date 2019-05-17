Jayaprakash elected SFI president

Tamil Nadu's R N Jayaprakash was on Friday elected as the president of the Swimming Federation of India (SFI).
Chokshi Mondal of Gujarat was elected the general secretary while Mekala Ramakrishna of Telangana has become the treasurer.
The office-bearers were elected for a four-year term during SFI's annual general body meeting here.
Jayaprakash, who was the federation's vice-president earlier, has become the first person from Tamil Nadu to be elected for the top post.
he other office-bearers elected were Vice Presidents Balraj Sharma (Punjab), Rajiv Sukumaran Nair (Kerala), Kamlesh D Nanavati (Gujarat), Piyush Sharma (Madhya Pradesh) and Anil Vyas (Rajasthan).
Joint Secretaries are R B Pandey (Bihar), Ravin Kapoor (UP), Mohan Satish Kumar (Karnataka) and Anil Khatri (Haryana).
All the office-bearers were elected unanimously.
Talking to the reporters, Jayaprakash said all steps would be taken for the development of swimming in India and efforts would be made to set up pools across the country.
"Swimming academies would be started in Tamil Nadu to impart quality training to swimmers on lines of those functioning in Pune and Karnataka," he added.
