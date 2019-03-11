SFI leader attacked in Kerala, 2 BJP workers arrested

A (SFI) was attacked allegedly by BJP workers at in the district, police said on Monday.

The sustained in the late Sunday night attack, they added.

Two (BJP) activists were arrested in connection with the incident on Monday, the police said.

Four activists of the ruling Communist Party of (Marxist) in Kerala, including the leader, and three BJP workers have been hospitalised after political violence erupted at Parassala, the border area of district.

Abu Thahir, a district committee member of the SFI, was hacked, leading to head

The is the students' wing of the CPI(M).

"Santhosh Kumar (36) and Girikumar (38) are the two who have been arrested in the case. They will be produced before a court on Monday. Further investigation is on," a told

Houses and vehicles belonging to both CPI(M) and BJP leaders have come under attacks since yesterday.

Local sources said two houses of CPI(M) leaders were attacked and in retaliation, two houses of BJP leaders were vandalised.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)