Man held for trying to circulate fake currency notes

A man was Sunday arrested for allegedly trying to circulate fake notes in a local market, police said.

The accused, identified as Ismael Razak, a native of living in Mumbai, was caught with 14 fake notes of total Rs 28,000 face value when he was trying to buy mangoes from the local market, a station said.

"He was purchasing mangoes on behalf of a Mumbai-based using fake notes when a at the in Valsad informed the police. When he was frisked, 14 currency notes of Rs 2,000 denominations were recovered from him. All the notes had the same serial number," the added.

According to police, the accused told them that he was a regular visitor at the market and someone there had handed him over the notes, which he did not realise was fake.

He was arrested under IPC section 489B (using as genuine, forged or counterfeit currency-notes), police said.

