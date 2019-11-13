JDS will support BJP rebel in Hoskote if he needs it: HDK

JDS would support BJP rebel Sharath Bachegowda in bypoll-bound Hoskote constituency if he needed it, party leader and former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy said on Wednesday.

Bachegowda has announced his decision to contest as an independent candidate from Hoskote in the December 5 byelections to 15 assembly constituencies amid BJP's plans field disqualified Congress legislator MTB Nagaraj.

I had said we (JDS) will contest in all 15 seats, but mostly we will field 14 candidates. In Hoskote, if the independent candidate needs my support we will supportIf Sharath Bachegowda needs my support, we will discuss in the meeting and decide on supporting him, Kumaraswamy told reporters here.

On giving Sharath JD(S) ticket, he said, Lets see what happens in the coming days. They (Sharath family) are from our own house not outsiders, their origin is Janata Dal."



Sharaths father B N Bacchegowda, had quit JD(S) and joined the BJP in 2008, and since then he is considered as arch rival to H D Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamys family in Hoskote.

Bachegowda is currently the BJP MP from Chikkaballapura constituency.

Shahrath said he would file nomination as independent on Thursday morning.

Nagaraj had defeated Sharath in 2018 assembly polls by a margin of over 7,000 votes.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)