Jennifer Morrison joins cast of 'This Is Us'

"Once Upon a Time" star is set to star in the fourth season of "This Is Us".

According to Deadline, the will have a recurring role in the show.

However, the details of her character are currently under wraps.

"This Is Us", created by Dan Fogelman, follows the lives and families of two parents, and their three children, in different time frames.

It features an ensemble cast of Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, and Chris Sullivan, among others.

The Emmy-nominated show was renewed for three additional seasons earlier this year.

Its fourth season is set to on September 24 this year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)