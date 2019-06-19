Sony Pictures International collaborates with four Indian directors

Pictures International Productions in on Wednesday announced projects with Indian filmmakers Shukla, Sabbir Khan, and

According to a press release, the line-up slated for next year includes films across genres from an action entertainer to a biopic thriller.

Vivek Krishnani, MD, Private Ltd said the team is looking forward to working with the directors, who share the same vision as Pictures.

"We seek to become a content-led studio. With Umesh, Sabbir, Sajid and working on four very different subjects we can't wait to bring entertaining clutter breaking content to the audiences," Krishnani said in a statement.

While of "Oh My God" fame will direct a family comedy, will make an action entertainer.

Sajid Samji, who has co-directed films with brother like "Housefull 3", will helm a fun caper.

will bring the life story of martyr on celluloid, with superstar attached to star.

All four projects will hit the floors by 2019 end.

