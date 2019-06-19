Drug boosts growth in children with dwarfism: Study

A ground-breaking drug that helps regulate development may boost growth rates in children with -- the most common type of -- according to scientists who conducted a global trial.

The drug was tested in children aged five to 14 years, according to the research published in of Medicine.

According to researchers, is caused by overactivity of a signal that stops growth, and could be likened to overwatering a plant.

"This drug basically kinks the hose so that the plant gets the right amount of water and can resume regular growth," said Ravi Savarirayan, a at in

is a genetic disorder affecting about one in every 25,000 infants. It is caused by a mutation in the FGFR3 gene that impairs the growth of bones in the limbs, the spine, and base of the skull.

The most common complications experienced by children with achondroplasia are spinal cord compression, and bowed legs. About half of these children will need spinal or other

"This can mean a lot of time away from school as the child recovers and rehabilitates after surgery, which can affect important social connections," Savarirayan said.

Unlike other treatments -- such as growth hormone and limb-lengthening -- that focus on symptoms, focuses on the underlying cause of achondroplasia and directly counteracts the effect of the mutation that slows growth.

The study ran over four years across research centres in Australia, France, the UK and the US with 35 children assigned to one of four groups receiving daily subcutaneous doses of the drug in increasing amounts.

The patients' average boost in height to about six centimetres per year was close to growth rates among children of average stature, and the side effects of the drug were mostly mild, said Julie Hoover, an associate at the in the US.

"Right now, the results of the study show an impact on growth, and this effect is sustained, at least over nearly four years in this trial," Hoover said.

"The potential long-term benefit will take more time to observe," she said.

The main aims of the trials were to evaluate safety and tolerability of the drug and to determine the best dose for the Phase 3 trials, which are now underway.

The results showed was generally well tolerated by patients and demonstrated dose-dependent increases in centimetres grown per year during the first six months, with improvements maintained over the study extension period of a further three years.

On average, participants in the trial grew at a 50 per cent faster compared to baseline with no adverse effects on body proportion.

Overall age was not accelerated implying that this effect, if sustained long-term, might increase final adult height.

"This study is the very first report of a possible disruptive, precision therapy for children with achondroplasia, which we hope will improve their outcomes and functioning, as well as increase their height and access to their environment," Savarirayan said.

