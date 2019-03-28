Crisis-hit Jet Airways delays ECB repayment amid liquidity crunch

Crisis-hit Jet Airways, where lenders are set to take control under a resolution plan, Thursday said it has delayed repayment of overseas borrowing due to "temporary liquidity constraints".

This is at least the fourth time that the has defaulted on repayment in recent months.

After weeks of speculations and uncertainties over the future course of Jet Airways, which has grounded over 80 planes due to financial woes, the airline's board Monday approved a resolution plan formulated by SBI-led domestic lenders.

"... the the repayment of the External Commercial Borrowing (ECB), availed by the company for working capital purposes, falling due on March 28, 2019, has been delayed owing to temporary liquidity constraints," the said in a filing to the BSE.

The company has engaged with the lender in relation to the same, it added.

As part of the resolution plan, on Monday, quit as of the and the board also approved lenders taking control as well as immediate fund infusion of Rs 1,500 crore.