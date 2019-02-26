Jet Airways shares continue to fall; down over 2%

Shares of extended losses for the second day Tuesday, down by over 2 per cent in an overall weak broader market as the company continues to struggle with financial woes.

The company's shares fell 2.14 per cent to close at Rs 224.25 on the BSE. During the day, it dropped 3.55 per cent to Rs 221.

At (NSE), shares fell by 2.33 per cent to close at Rs 223.70.

The stock had on Monday declined 3.18 per cent.

and Monday said they along with key financial stakeholders are working towards finalisation of for the debt-laden domestic

In a joint statement, the two carriers expressed confidence that once the plan is implemented, would "re-emerge as a viable and robust to reclaim its rightful place as of first choice for its customers".

Jet Airways has been grappling with financial woes and is looking to rejig debt as well as raise funds.

(SBI), on Monday, said no decision has been taken on moving the (NCLT) against Jet Airways.

On Sunday, officials associated with the lenders and key shareholders said SBI was considering moving the tribunal seeking insolvency proceedings against Jet Airways since it is running out of money for operations.

Crisis-hit Jet Airways Monday said it was working out a "mutually acceptable" arrangement regarding salary dues.

Salary payments have been delayed for many employees, including pilots. The had promised to clear salary dues of its pilots by March.

