Jet employees' union asks regulator to not allocate slots till bidding ends

A employees' union has asked regulator DGCA to stop allocation of the airline's slots to other carriers till the bidding process for stake sale is complete.

The All Technicians Association (AIJATA) also cautioned that in case the allocation is not stopped, it would be forced to resort to legal means for a resolution.

Cash-starved suspended operations last week and the authorities are in the process of allocating the airport slots vacated by the carrier to other airlines, amid efforts to increase capacity to meet peak season traffic.

Jet Airways' lenders have invited bids for selling stake in the ailing and the final bidders are likely to known by second week of May. is the lead lender.

In a communication to the of Civil (DGCA), the grouping has requested the regulator to immediately pause the slot allocation process till the bidding process is complete and to protect the value of the company.

"Otherwise we will be forced to knock the legal doors for a resolution," it said.

The slots allocated to Jet Airways are its properties and the is yet to close, AIJATA, which has around 800 members, said.

The grounding of planes by Jet Airways has resulted in capacity reduction in the domestic sector, which has also led to a spurt in airfares in many sectors.

Last week, a said that as many as 440 slots of Jet Airways that are vacant at and airports would be allocated to other in a transparent manner.

Separately, in an open letter, some employees of Jet Airways have asked to provide the promised funding to the and hasten the process of getting new investors on board.