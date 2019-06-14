Bhaupur and Khurja section of DFC to be ready by Nov: DFCCIL

The and section of the dedicated freight corridor in will be open by November and it will reduce pressure on the saturated trunk route of the North Central Railway between Kanpur-New Delhi, the DFCCIL said Friday.

The easing of traffic will be done through shifting of freight trains from the Indian Railway route to dedicated freight corridor (DFC).

This was decided in a meeting between the (DFCCIL) and the North Central Railway (NCR) on Thursday.

Both parties did a detailed review of every aspect for targeted project completion, the statement from the corporation said.

Besides targets, coordination issues among various executing agencies were also discussed and finalised, it said.

"North Central Railway and DFCCIL agreed to open and section of DFC by Nov -19 which will ease super saturated trunk route of NCR between - New through shifting of freight trains from Indian Railway to Dedicated Freight Corridor route.

"This will not only help NCR to run efficiently with improved punctuality but will also ensure availability of more time for track and other asset maintenance thus enhanced safety in train operations," the statement said.

It has been decided to start train operation between Bhadan and Khurja, it said.

"This will help in a great way in doing long overdue non-interlocking work of Tundla.Tundla is the only major rudimentary yard on the main trunk route from to which is operated by hand lever arrangement," the statement said.

"A hand lever operated yard is mechanical interlocking and is a chink in the armour for Indian Railway in this era of electronic interlocking and solid state interlocking," it said.

The statement said that the entire DFCs will be completed by 2021.

