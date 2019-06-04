Jihadists kill Nigerian soldiers in string of attacks: military

Jihadists killed five soldiers at a northeast base hit in a string of weekend attacks, the military said Tuesday as IS-linked claimed responsibility for the multi-pronged assault.

A military source said five troops were killed at a base in in Borno state.

"We lost five soldiers in the encounter but I don't have any details on human losses in the other camps," said the source, who asked not to be named.

"We have to wait for the final assessment on the incidents to have a definite toll on casualties."



The Islamic State Province (ISWAP), the IS-linked faction of Boko Haram, said in an its fighters attacked five bases in Borno at the weekend, destroying vehicles and carting away weapons, according to which monitors jihadist activities worldwide.

ISWAP claimed its assault on bases in the towns of Marte, and killed 14 troops, but AFP could not independently verify the toll.

The group also claimed to have destroyed six trucks and an armoured vehicle, and said its fighters made off with two vehicles and an "array of weapons and ammunition as spoils".

On Monday, military and militia sources told AFP the extremists had overrun bases in Marte, and Dalwa, while an assault on was repelled.

The jihadists were believed to have launched the attacks from their Lake where the military has intensified aerial attacks on ISWAP camps.

ISWAP has targeted dozens of military bases since July, killing scores of soldiers.

Also on Tuesday, factional leader released a 35-minute video after months of silence, uttering jihadist doctrine from religious texts.

In his last appearance, in September, Shekau had claimed a string of attacks on military and civilian targets, which he did not do this time.

Boko Haram's decade-long campaign of violence has killed 27,000 people and displaced about two million in

The violence has spilled over into neighbouring Niger, Chad and Cameroon, prompting a regional military coalition to defeat the jihadist group.

