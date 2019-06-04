Renault delays decision on Fiat Chrysler marriage proposal

has delayed a decision on whether to merge with Chrysler, a deal that could reshape the global auto industry as carmakers race to make electric and autonomous vehicles for the masses.

The deal still looks likely, but faced new criticism Tuesday from Renault's leading union and questions from its Japanese alliance partner

The is also putting conditions on the deal.

The French carmaker's board will meet again at the end of the day Wednesday to "continue to study with interest" last week's merger proposal from Automobiles, said in a statement.

A board meeting Tuesday to study the deal was inconclusive. The company didn't explain why.

and are both painting themselves as winners in the deal, which could save both 5 billion euros (USD 5.6 billion) a year.

But workers worry a merger could lead to job losses, and analysts warn it could bog down in the challenges of managing such a hulking company across multiple countries.

The big loser may end up being Japan's Nissan, whose once-mighty alliance with Renault and is on the rocks since star Carlos Ghosn's arrest in November.

cast doubt Tuesday on whether his company will be involved in a Renault- merger and suggested adding Fiat to the looser Renault-Nissan- alliance instead.

Saikawa said in a statement that the Renault-Fiat Chrysler deal would "significantly alter" the structure of Nissan's longtime partnership with Renault, and would analyse its contractual relationships to protect the company's interests.

If Renault's board says "yes" to Fiat Chrysler, that would open the way for a non-binding memorandum of understanding to start exclusive merger negotiations. The ensuing process including consultations with unions, the French government, antitrust authorities and other regulators would take about a year.

A merger would create the world's third-biggest automaker, worth almost USD 40 billion and producing some 8.7 million vehicles a year. That's more than makes, and trails only and

If the merged company were to include the Nissan- alliance too, they'd be the No. 1 in the world.

But Nissan wasn't consulted on the potential deal, and had resisted Ghosn's idea of a full merger with Renault before his arrest. Ghosn denies accusations of financial wrongdoing.

The French government, which owns 15 per cent of Renault, has held talks with Renault and Fiat Chrysler in recent days, and a government told that the "dynamic is positive" and the merger "makes sense."



The official, who spoke only on condition of anonymity in line with government policy, said the merger would produce a Netherlands-based holding company with potential operational headquarters in Boulogne-Billancourt, Renault's home base.

Renault's CGT union slammed for not consulting union representatives on the talks and called the merger "fundamentally damaging to Renault, its engineering, its industrial strength and its workers."



A CGT statement Tuesday called the merger idea a "gift to the Agnelli family" that is Fiat's leading shareholder, arguing that Renault is the stronger company and that the deal would give away Renault's more advanced without gaining anything comparable in exchange.

The union questioned Fiat Chrysler's argument about cost savings, saying the two companies' vehicles are too different to share technology, and warning that a merger would threaten the alliance with Nissan, which took many years to start saving the money.

The is insisting that any deal preserve French jobs and research and development sites, and a balance between both parties.

But the French said it generally welcomes the deal as a win for both Renault and Fiat Chrysler, because each has strengths the other lacks.

Italian is closely following the potential merger, and said in a message Monday that it would bring "a significant added value to Italy" and he "sees our country as one of the protagonists."



He said he took for granted that the deal would protect workers. Di Maio comes from the suburb of Pomigliano, where Fiat has been building the and which is slated to build a new Alfa Romeo SUV under longer-term plans to transform Italian plants to higher-margin premium vehicles.

The merger would be a bold step in the industry consolidation that many see as necessary in the capital-hungry sector.

Fiat Chrysler says 90 per cent of savings would come from reducing spending on purchasing parts, and combining research and development, and tooling.

It estimates the savings would be achieved in six years.

Fiat has merger experience in the past. It sealed an agreement with US officials in 2009 to take over bankrupt Chrysler in exchange for small-car technology and managerial expertise.

The deal secured Fiat's survival, with Chrysler now the carmaker's big cash machine on the strength of Jeeps SUVs and trucks.

