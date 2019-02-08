Five killed in fire at camp for Boko Haram displaced

Five people were killed in a fire at a camp for those displaced by violence in northeast Nigeria, an eyewitness and a humanitarian source said on Friday.

The blaze broke out on Thursday at the camp housing some 7,500 internally displaced persons in the garrison town of Monguno, in Borno state.

The displaced people were preparing breakfast when the fire broke out, gutting makeshift tents.

"Five people were killed in the fire -- three children and two women," an with a humanitarian agency in the town told AFP.

"The fire started from the kitchen around 11:30 am (1030 GMT) and spread all over the camp," added the worker, who did not want to be identified.

Witness said firefighters tried in vain to put out the inferno which gutted the camp in 40 minutes.

is some 140 kilometres northeast of the Borno state capital, Maiduguri, and houses tens of thousands of displaced people in sprawling camps.

Most of them had fled their homes in northern Borno and moved to to protect themselves against attacks.

The town has seen an influx of internally displaced people from the fishing town of on the shores of 60 km away, following attacks last December against a naval base and another for regional forces.

Last month, the UN said more than 30,000 people fled to seek refuge around Maiduguri.

Boko Haram's decade-long insurgency has killed 27,000 people and displaced some 1.8 million in northeast alone.

The violence has also spilled into neighbouring Niger, and Cameroon, creating a dire humanitarian crisis.

