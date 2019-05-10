JKPCC hits out at Governor Malik over remark on Rajiv Gandhi

Pradesh Committee (JKPCC) Friday criticised for his remarks on former Rajiv Gandhi, saying he was misusing his position to "please his boss".

"Malik is misusing his position as State in order to please his boss by joining the vilification campaign against who was martyred for the nation," Mir said in a statement.

The on Thursday told reporters here that was not initially corrupt but, under the influence of some people, he got involved in the Bofors corruption case.

Reacting to the comments, Mir said: "Malik has joined the vilification campaign of the BJP and least caring for his position as Governor, which prohibits him from indulging in this kind of malicious campaign against the former who is no more and laid down his life for the nation".

The JKPCC said the Governor is also aware of the fact that nothing could be established against after the long-drawn legal battle spreading over more than three decades.

"As of the state, Malik cannot comment at his own convenience and whims in a highly irresponsible and objectional manner while holding the position of the Governor. He has lowered the dignity of his office. It is not his domain so long he holds this august position," Mir said.

He said after the Bofors controversy, several non- governments came into power in the country, including five years of Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government and five years of the Modi-led government, but nothing could be established despite all sorts of efforts to drag Rajiv Gandhi's name into the matter.

"It is very unfortunate that Modi as prime minister is indulging in malicious vilification campaign when asked to explain the Rafale deal. He has got unnerved over continuous efforts of to expose the biggest ever defence scam in the country," he claimed.

Modi at a rally in last Saturday targeted Congress Rahul Gandhi, saying, "Your father (Rajiv Gandhi) was termed Mr by his courtiers, but his life ended as 'bhrashtachari' no 1 (corrupt number 1)."



Besides, in a sensational charge, Modi on Wednesday accused the Gandhi family of using warship INS Viraat as its "personal taxi" when Rajiv Gandhi was the prime minister.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)