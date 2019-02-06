Man hides gold in Delhi airport toilet, held for smuggling

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A man, who had concealed two-kilogram gold in a toilet at Delhi airport, has been arrested by the customs officials for smuggling of the yellow metal, according to an official statement issued Wednesday.

The accused was intercepted after his arrival from Dubai on Monday.

Detailed enquiry of the passenger resulted in the recovery of two gold bars, total weighing two-kilogram, which he had kept inside the false wall behind the flush of the toilet, the customs department said in the statement.

The gold, valued at Rs 66.45 lakh, has been seized and the passenger arrested, it said.

First Published: Wed, February 06 2019. 17:47 IST

