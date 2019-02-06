Man hides gold in Delhi airport toilet, held for smuggling

A man, who had concealed two- gold in a toilet at airport, has been arrested by the officials for of the yellow metal, according to an official statement issued Wednesday.

The accused was intercepted after his arrival from on Monday.

Detailed enquiry of the passenger resulted in the recovery of two gold bars, total weighing two-kilogram, which he had kept inside the false wall behind the flush of the toilet, the department said in the statement.

The gold, valued at Rs 66.45 lakh, has been seized and the passenger arrested, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)