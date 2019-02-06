Man hides gold in Delhi airport toilet, held for smuggling

-
ALSO READ
Customs officer among 7 arrested at Delhi airport for smuggling drones, cigarettes
Indian arrested in Kathmandu airport for smuggling gold
Man caught by customs for smuggling Rs 66 lakh worth gold at Delhi airport
Wheelchair-bound elderly man caught by customs for gold smuggling at Delhi airport
Gold smuggling on rise along India-Myanmar border: Report
-
A man, who had concealed two-kilogram gold in a toilet at Delhi airport, has been arrested by the customs officials for smuggling of the yellow metal, according to an official statement issued Wednesday.
The accused was intercepted after his arrival from Dubai on Monday.
Detailed enquiry of the passenger resulted in the recovery of two gold bars, total weighing two-kilogram, which he had kept inside the false wall behind the flush of the toilet, the customs department said in the statement.
The gold, valued at Rs 66.45 lakh, has been seized and the passenger arrested, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU