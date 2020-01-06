JNU VC appeals for peace, says will protect academic interests of students

-
JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar on Monday appealed to all students to maintain peace, saying top priority of varsity is to protect the academic interests of students.
The appeal came a day after masked men indulged in violence in the JNU campus.
"Would like to appeal to all students to maintain peace. The University stands by all students to facilitate their pursuit of academic activities. We will ensure that their winter semester registration will take place without any hindrance," he said in a statement.
"The top priority of the University is to protect the academic interests of our students," Kumar said.
