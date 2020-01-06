JUST IN
Vijay Mallya can't cite pending plea to stall insolvency proceedings: SC

Mallya had approached the apex court on June 27 seeking a stay on the confiscation of properties owned by him and his relatives.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Vijay Mallya
In this file photo dated April 27, 2018, Vijay Mallya arrives for a hearing for his extradition case in London.

The Supreme Court on Monday said that Vijay Mallya cannot use pendency of his plea in the apex court to stall insolvency proceedings initiated against him in other jurisdictions.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde passed the order after the Centre told the top court that Mallya used pendency of his plea to stall the UK court from delivering verdict in insolvency proceedings.

Mallya had approached the apex court on June 27 seeking a stay on the confiscation of properties owned by him and his relatives.

Mallya, who is currently in the UK, has been charged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) with defaulting on bank loans to the tune of Rs 9,000 crore. He is also facing an extradition trial in the UK.
First Published: Mon, January 06 2020. 11:35 IST

