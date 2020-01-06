JUST IN
Business Standard

Delhi Police registers FIR against unidentified people for JNU violence

The case has been registered under section of rioting and damage to property, they said.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

JNU Violence
Masked miscreants armed with sticks roaming around campus, at JNU. PTI

The Delhi Police has registered a case against unidentified people in connection with the violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University, officials said on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Devender Arya said taking cognizance of the incident, "We have registered an FIR against unidentified people. CCTV footage of the incident and social media platforms will also be examined as part of the investigation," he said

Security has been beefed up outside the campus to maintain law and order, he added.
First Published: Mon, January 06 2020. 11:45 IST

