SC upholds constitutionality of Bengal's Madrasah Service Commission Act

The top court also upheld the appointment of teachers made by commission constituted under the Act.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A view of the Supreme Court | Photo: PTI

The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the West Bengal Madrasah Service Commission Act, 2008, clearing the way for appointment of teachers in madrassas in the state.

A bench of justices Arun Mishra and U U Lalit set aside a Calcutta High Court verdict which had held the legislation as unconstitutional and said that appointments made by the madrassa management committees till now will also remain valid in the larger interest.

It upheld the constitutional validity of the West Bengal Madrasah Service Commission Act, 2008 which mandated that the appointment of teachers in madrassas was to be decided by a commission.
First Published: Mon, January 06 2020. 11:25 IST

