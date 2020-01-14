JUST IN
Delhi HC asks Google and WhatsApp to provide data on JNU violence to police

Justice Brijesh Sethi directed the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration to provide at the earliest the CCTV footage of the violence sought by police.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

JNU students gather at the entrance gate of the Jawahar Lal University before leaving for their protest march from Mandi House to HRD Ministry. PTI

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked WhatsApp and Google to preserve and provide information related to the JNU violence to police.

The court also asked police to seize at the earliest phones of members of two WhatsApp groups on which the January 5 violence was allegedly coordinated.

Justice Brijesh Sethi directed the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration to provide at the earliest the CCTV footage of the violence sought by police.

The court's observations came on the plea filed by JNU professors Ameet Parameswaran, Atul Sood and Shukla Vinayak Sawant seeking directions to the Delhi Police Commissioner and Delhi government.

On January 5, a mob of masked men stormed the campus and targeted students in three hostels, unleashing mayhem with sticks, stones and iron rods by hitting inmates and breaking windows, furniture and personal belongings.

Three FIRs have been registered at Vasant Kunj (north) police station in connection with the incident.
First Published: Tue, January 14 2020. 12:15 IST

