Kerala minister says his govt will continue to fight CAA after moving SC

After it moved the Supreme Court against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Kerala government on Tuesday said it would continue its fight against the legislation as it "destroys" the secularism and democracy in the country.

The CPI(M)-led government had on Monday moved the apex court challenging the CAA and sought to declare it as 'ultra vires' of the Constitution.

State Industries Minister E P Jayarajan told reporters here that the state has moved the apex court and will explore all options to fight the Act.

"The state government will to go to any extent and continue its fight against CAA. This Act destroys the democracy in the country."



"This will only help in implementing the RSS agenda, to drive the nation through a fascist regime, and destroying the secularism and democracy in the country.

The RSS and the Sangh Parivar cannot implement this law just by using muscle power," Jayarajan said.

Tourism Minister Minister Kadakampally Surendran tweeted that the state became the first in the country to approach the top court against the Act.

"Kerala government files lawsuit against the unconstitutional CAA. Kerala becomes the first state in the country to go the Supreme Court against CAA. Kerala leads the way," he said in the tweet.

In a suit filed in the apex court, the Kerala government has sought to declare that the CAA 2019 was "violative" of Article 14 (Equality before law), 21 (Protection of life and personal liberty) and 25 (Freedom of conscience and free profession, practice, and propagation of religion) of the Constitution.

It also claimed that the law was violative of the basic principle of secularism enshrined in it.

The state Assembly had on December 31, 2019, passed a unanimous resolution against the CAA and became the first state to do it.