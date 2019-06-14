Jobs in Artificial Intelligence, Data Science: Recent Campus Placement Drive Endorses the Upward Trend in Mumbai

/ -- 1 lakh per month offered for



According to a recent report titled 'Emerging Jobs: India' , by LinkedIn, holds the 5th position amongst the top emerging jobs in At the recent campus recruitment drive, many jobs were offered in data science, artificial intelligence, business analytics, machine by top firms and at School of for the students of post graduate program in Business and in association with endorses the upward trend and demand of talent in the said fields.

School of Data Science campus placement drive phase-1 witnessed mixed of fortune 500 companies and ranging from fields like IT, fintech, finance, FMGC, market research, with prominent companies like Johnson & Johnson, Neilsen, Reliance Retail, RBL Bank, Oppo Finance, Blue Dart, Uniphore, Atos Syntel, Hexaware, Neewee, and many more.

Campus placement drive phase-1 highlights: Highest package: 22 lakhs Average package: 14.25 lakhs offer: 1 lakh Number of offers: 75 Number of companies: 27



As of today, about 80 percent of the world's leading organizations consider data science as an important aspect of their operations, especially those who are keen to strengthen and protect their data.

With the rise in competition, data scientists are being recruited to analyse data and to build data products. Their demand has increased exponentially over the past decade and is only poised to grow further which makes it a lucrative career.

"We love coming back to School of Data Science. Here we find a great mix of experience and youth who have learnt the art of data from one of the best in the industry. This years' experience was great and we hope the selected candidates will bring further glory to their Alma Mater," shared Suyog Joshi, Co-Founder & CEO,

"We had taken two people last year as well and the experience is really good and based on that we have come together this year with little more expectations in data and engineering and other profile and so far it is going well and we have identified candidates from Aegis. Overall, it is a very good experience," said Arundhati Kshirsagar, Head - Retail Analytics,

Dr Abhijit Gangopadhyay, Dean, commented, "Aegis is primarily committed to create professionals in the field of data science with hands-on capability to address issues of decision process in the corporates. The placement programme is envisaged to cater to the growing demand of data science professionals for competitive and transforming data-driven organisations for better effectiveness."



Bhupesh Daheria, CEO, Aegis School of Data Science congratulated by saying, "We congratulate all the successful candidates and wish them good luck for their journey in data Science and AI. We are glad to see the overwhelming response from the recruiters for hiring the data science talent who not only can use statistic but also various AI techniques like Machine learning, deep learning, NLP and computer vision for making sense out of the data for better decision making."



"At the campus placement drive this year we found companies evaluating the candidates on their deeper understanding of subjects, and not just tools related knowledge and skills. At Aegis, fundamentals are the focus, and that has positively impacted the placement percentage," expressed Dr. Vinay Kulkarni, Director, Aegis School of Data Science.

About Aegis School of Business, Data Science, Cyber Security, Blockchain and Telecom:



Aegis is a leading higher education institute offering programs in like Data Science, AI, Machine learning, deep learning, cyber Security, blockchain etc. based in Mumbai, and Aegis was founded in the year 2002 with support from to develop In 2015, Aegis and collaborated to launch, first Post Graduate Program (PGP) in Data Science, and and later-on launching PGP in Cyber Security; PGP in Applied AI; PGP in Blockchain, PGP in Full Stack Development. Aegis also has collaborated with NVIDA DLI for developing skill in applied AI and Deep in

Aegis has the largest pool of talent having experience ranging from 0 to 30 years studying full time and weekend PGP Data science. Aegis has one of the best course curriculum, providing exposure to a wide range of fields, technologies and tools like Data Science, Business Analytics, Big Data, Statistics, Linear Algebra, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing, over Azure, over AWS, Visualization, R, Python, Tensorflow, sense, Tableau, Hadoop, Spark, SQL, SPSS, IBM Watson, IBM BI, Marketing Analytics, Financial Analytics, People Analytics, Social Media Analytics, Operations Analytics and many more. Participants work on real life project from industry, multiple portfolio projects and a capstone project.

For more information, please visit &

