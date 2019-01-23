Fire breaks out in multi-storeyed complex

A major fire broke out in a commercial complex in area here Wednesday but no one was injured, police and fire department officials said.

About 200 people were inside the nine-storeyed complex when the fire broke out on the fifth floor and two persons, who were trapped there, were rescued and brought out, Deputy Commissioner of said.

The blaze was noticed around 12.45 pm on the fifth floor which later spread to nearby floors, even as 10 fire tenders were engaged to extinguish it.

The fire has been brought under control, the DCP told

The exact cause of the blaze was being verified, officials said.

