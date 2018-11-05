Joint military drill with Russia has reinforced ties between armies of the two countries: Gen Bajwa

The just-concluded joint military exercise between and Russian armies has reinforced the existing relationship between the two militaries, according to Army Qamar

The and Russian armies concluded the third joint military drill on Sunday during which troops from both the countries took part in various exercises and also exchanged mutual counter-terrorism experiences.

A contingent arrived here on October 22 to take part in the third edition of a joint bilateral military training exercise, Druzhba-III.

The two armies conducted various drills in the mountains in Nowshehra district of till November 4, which was also witnessed by Gen

"This exercise is great forum to reinforce existing relationship between the two militaries," the said.

Gen also visited the in Pabbi in Nowshehra.

"The exercise focused on counter-terrorism training of the Special Operation Forces of Pakistan and Ground Forces of Russian Federation while exchanging mutual counter terrorism experiences," the said, adding the of Army Staff appreciated the participating troops for their dedication, skill and professionalism.

Russian of Mission in Pakistan, Valadamir Betezyuk was also present.

Pakistan and are trying to bolster defence ties and in August this year they inked an agreement allowing Pakistani troops to train in

The two countries have been holding the 'Friendship' drills since 2016. In October 2016, they held their first-ever joint military exercise in Pakistan. In 2017, over 200 servicemen took part in the drills, hosted by at Minralney Vody in the at an altitude of 2,300 meters above sea level.

Pakistan's defence ties with Russia have moved past the bitter Cold War hostilities in recent years and the chill in the relations between Pakistan and the US has further pushed the country towards Russia and

Over the past three years, Russia has supplied four combat and cargo helicopters to Pakistan.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)