June 23 polls for TN actors body "Nadigar Sangam" deferred

The of Societies Wednesday deferred the June 23 elections to the South Indian Artistes' Association, the based body, till such time issues including those relating to list of members were resolved.

Even as campaign by peaked for the elections, the registrar, citing three key issues in his order, said "in view of the said circumstances, holding elections is unacceptable, and hence, withholding poll process is ordered till such time all the issues are resolved."



Elections for the posts of president, two vice-presidents, general secretary, and were originally scheduled to be held on June 23.

The polls were also to elect a 24-member committee.

SIAA, popularly called "Nadigar Sangam," in Tamil is a nearly 70-year-old prestigious union of film, television, and stage in

The top official, who is also the district (administration), south Chennai, cited a representation from a section of members who alleged they have been removed from the list of eligible voters.

The veracity of their complaint has to be ascertained and the list of eligible voters has to be prepared, he said in his order.

"The list of members pertaining to which year will be the basis for holding elections. This has to be looked into since the membership rolls for 2017-18 is pending consideration with district registrar," the said.

The third issue was about the propriety of calling elections after the end of the current office-bearers' tenure.

The three year (2015-18) tenure of the office-bearers ended in October 2018 and a general body meeting held on August 19, 2018 approved postponing the elections for six months beginning November 2018.

"Rather than holding polls within the extended time frame approved by the general body, the poll announcement has been made in a delayed manner," the order said.

Postponement of polls was for completing construction of the here, a key assurance made by the incumbent office bearers.

Christened "Pandavar Ani," (The Pandavas camp) actors Nasser, and won the polls in 2015.

While became the president, was elected and Ponvannan and Karunas of their team were elected vice-presidents ending the dominance of actors led by in the Sangam.

This time round, the is being challenged by "Sankaradas Ani," (The Sankaradas group) led by popular

The group is named after Swami Sankaradas, a doyen and pioneer of the Tamil theatre of the late 19th and early 20th century in

Bhagyaraj said they were looking into the next course of action in view of the order.

Poochi Murugan of team alleged "political," motives behind deferment of polls and said they were contemplating going to court.

The had on June 18 suggested that SIAA may go in for another premises to hold its polls since police submitted that a college here chosen for elections may not be an appropriate location.

Earlier in the day, Vishal called on Banwarilal Purohit and submitted a petition seeking fair polls and adequate security for elections.

