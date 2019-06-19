Tiwari invites Kejriwal, Dikshit at BJP event on Int'l Yoga Day

BJP Manoj on Wednesday invited and his counterpart to join him at an event to be organised by his party on the International Yoga Day on June 21.

He said the BJP will host a yoga session on Friday morning in Ghonda in northeast and he wished to invite Kejriwal and Dikshit there.

BJP working JP Nadda is likely to attend the event, said at a press conference.

"I would like to invite Delhi and Sheila ji, if they are not going to attend any other such event, to join me at the yoga session to be organised by in Ghonda," he said.

Around 13 crore people, including 10 lakh in the national capital, are expected to attend International Yoga Day celebrations and perform the ancient yogic exercises across the country, said.

Over 76 lakh people have already registered themselves to participate in yoga sessions on the day, through Ayush Ministry's website, said the

"Those practising yoga lead a healthy and long life. It transcends boundaries of caste and religion and everybody can do it. Those having any reservation in saying 'Om' may simply utter 'O' when performing the breathing exercises," he said.

will organise yoga events at 300 places across the city.

ministers and members of Parliament will participate in these events, Tiwari said and appealed people to take time out to join in and perform yoga for a healthy and happy life.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)