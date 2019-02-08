JUST IN
Business Standard

Justice Patnaik joins Orissa HC

Press Trust of India  |  Cuttack 

Justice Pramath Patnaik was Friday sworn in as a judge of the Orissa High Court.

Chief Justice K S Jhaveri administered the oath of office to Justice Patnaik, who was repatriated here to his parent high court from the Jharkhand High Court.

Justice Patnaik was first made an additional judge of the Orissa High Court in September 2014.

In December the same year, he was transferred to the Jharkhand High Court, where he was working as a permanent judge until his repatriation was recommended by the Supreme Court collegium earlier this year.

First Published: Fri, February 08 2019. 22:40 IST

