Justice Patnaik joins Orissa HC

-
ALSO READ
SC Collegium recommends transfer of Justice T B Radhakrishnan to Calcutta HC
Prasad asks Odisha CM to consult Chief Justice on HC benches
Two new judges take oath in Orissa High Court
Justice Kalpesh Satyendra Jhaveri sworn in as Orissa HC Chief Justice
SC Collegium recommends Chief Justices to 5 High Courts
-
Justice Pramath Patnaik was Friday sworn in as a judge of the Orissa High Court.
Chief Justice K S Jhaveri administered the oath of office to Justice Patnaik, who was repatriated here to his parent high court from the Jharkhand High Court.
Justice Patnaik was first made an additional judge of the Orissa High Court in September 2014.
In December the same year, he was transferred to the Jharkhand High Court, where he was working as a permanent judge until his repatriation was recommended by the Supreme Court collegium earlier this year.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU