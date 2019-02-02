Justice will be served: Empire actor Jussie Smollett on hate attack

"Empire" star has opened up about the racist and homophobic attack on him in downtown

was attacked on Tuesday morning when he leaving a restaurant in Two men shouted racial and homophobic slurs towards him before they attacked him.

In a statement to Essence, the 35-year-old black and openly gay said he is "ok".

"My body is strong but my soul is stronger. More importantly, I want to say thank you. The outpouring of love and support from my village has meant more than I will ever be able to truly put into words," he added.

During the attack, the suspects punched him and poured an over him. One of them even wrapped a rope around the actor's neck.

Smollett, who was hospitalised for his injuries, told the police that the attackers yelled pro-"Make America Great Again" (MAGA) comments during the attack.

In his statement, the disputed rumours circulating on that he has been less than cooperative with the police and has changed his story time and again.

"I am working with authorities and have been 100% factual and consistent on every level. Despite my frustrations and deep concern with certain inaccuracies and misrepresentations that have been spread, I still believe that justice will be served," he said.

"As my family stated, these types of cowardly attacks are happening to my sisters, brothers and non-gender conforming siblings daily. I am not and should not be looked upon as an isolated incident. We will talk soon and I will address all details of this horrific incident, but I need a moment to process," he concluded.

On "Empire", plays Jamal Lyon, the gay son of Lucious (Terrence Howard) and Cookie (Taraji P Henson).

The show's team has expressed shock and anger over the attack on Smollett.

also spoke about his case on the "Late Show with Stephen Colbert". She criticised media for contemplating whether his attack should be treated as a hate crime or not.

