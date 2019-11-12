JVM(P) nominates MLA accused of sexually harassing party

The Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) on Tuesday included sitting MLA Pradip Yadav, now free on bail in connection with a sexual harassment case, in its second list of 37 candidates announced for the Jharkhand assembly elections.

With these 37, the party announced a total of 46 contestants. JVM(P) president Babulal Marandi earlier said the party will contest all the 81 seats on its own.

Yadav, who had on September 28 obtained bail from the Jharkhand High Court, was allotted his home turf Poreyahat that goes to vote in the fifth and final phase on December 20.

A woman JVM(P) leader lodged a police complaint on May 3 accusing Yadav of sexual harassment in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls. He surrendered to the court of chief judicial magistrate, Deoghar, on July 25 in connection with the case and moved a bail petition. He later secured bail from the high court.

The list also included Abhay Singh who quit the BJP along with Marandi 13 years ago to form the JVM(P). Singh will contest from Jamshedpur (East) seat where Chief Minister Raghubar Das has been nominated as a BJP candidate.

Former minister Bandhu Tirkey has been nominated from Mandar seat while former RJD leader Uday Shankar Singh alias Chunna Singh, who joined the JVM(P) some time ago, will contest from Sarath, taking on Agriculture Minister and BJP candidate Randheer Singh.

The five-phase polling begins on November 30. Counting will be held on Decemher 23.

