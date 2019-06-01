JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Gangjee moves up to tied-44th in Japan

Khomeini's legacy looms over Iran 30 years after death
Business Standard

K S Dhatwalia assumes additional charge of director general of IIMC

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Senior IIS officer K S Dhatwalia Saturday assumed additional charge of the post of Director General of Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) here.

Dhatwalia, a 1984-batch officer of Indian Information Service (IIS), is at present Principal Director General (Research and Training) in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Dhatwalia has held some important positions in the Information and Broadcasting Ministry and as Director General (Media and Communications) in the Home Ministry.

His last posting was Principal DG North East. Press Registrar of Registrar of Newspapers for India (RNI), K Ganesan, who retired on May 31, was holding the charge of IIMC.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 01 2019. 18:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU