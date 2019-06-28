Kamal Nath takes dig at BJP MLA's cricket bat attack

Cricket bat should be used to symbolise nation's victory, not defeat of democracy, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath said Friday, in an apparent dig at BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya's assault of a civic official with a bat.

Nath advised youngsters, especially young lawmakers, to shun violence.

"Cricket bat should be used to symbolise the nation's victory and not the defeat of democracy," he said.

In a release, the chief minister said, "India has two distinct features. First, it is the world's largest democracy and second, it houses the largest youth population in the world. Young public representatives, you have the duty to make laws, not to take law into your hands on the streets."



"Make your point with firmness and assertiveness without exceeding your brief," he said.

"Today the whole world is admiring the Indian prowess with the willow. Our cricket squad is consistently winning and we all hope that we will win the World Cup. But this victory of the bat cannot be achieved without effort. Players have to work harder keeping within the limits of morality," Nath said.

"This underlines patience, and with patience comes tolerance and maturity that forms the foundation of victory. Whether with democracy or on the playing field, the mantra remains same. My message is for all young teammates," the Congress leader said.

"As chief minister, I have the obligation to maintain a communication with my young and promising companions. Work for the victory of India in the field, not for the defeat of democracy on the streets," he said.

Akash, son of BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, assaulted municipal official Dhirendra Singh Bais (46) with a cricket bat on Wednesday while opposing demolition of a dilapidated house in Indore.

He was arrested and a magistrate's court sent him to judicial custody till July 11.

